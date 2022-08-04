Previous
Sunset after storm by ljmanning
Sunset after storm

This is one of those “oops, wrong settings” moments. The sky was interesting but not nearly this dramatic. I decided I liked it anyway though! I particularly love the birds on the hydro line in the bottom left.
LManning (Laura)

Wendy
Looks fabulous on black, Laura!
August 5th, 2022  
Mags
That's one dramatic capture!
August 5th, 2022  
Peter Dulis
lovely
August 5th, 2022  
