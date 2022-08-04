Sign up
Photo 581
Sunset after storm
This is one of those “oops, wrong settings” moments. The sky was interesting but not nearly this dramatic. I decided I liked it anyway though! I particularly love the birds on the hydro line in the bottom left.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
3
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
4th August 2022 7:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
skyscape
,
unintentional-drama
Wendy
ace
Looks fabulous on black, Laura!
August 5th, 2022
Mags
ace
That's one dramatic capture!
August 5th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
August 5th, 2022
