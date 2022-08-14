Art of the bizarre

On our way home from the cottage, we stopped in at a private sculpture park that I’ve been curious about for some time. Known as Screaming Heads (for obvious reasons) it is the work and home of artist and retired high school teacher Peter Camani.

Over the course of nearly three decades, Peter has constructed more than 100 sculptures that are spread across eight hectares (20 acres) of his property. The monoliths are made of concrete and some are 5.5 metres (18 feet) tall, and weigh up to 18 tons. They are very bizarre but weirdly compelling at the same time. He has also turned his home into an odd sort of castle topped by a giant head, the “mouth” of which is his studio. The house features a two-headed dragon as a chimney, meaning that when the fireplace is on the dragons breathe smoke.

There is no fee to enter, but you can make a donation if you wish.

Unsurprisingly, the property is particularly popular around Hallowe’en. It was vaguely unsettling on a bright and sunny August day. At night, it would be downright creepy.