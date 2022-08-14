Previous
Next
Art of the bizarre by ljmanning
Photo 591

Art of the bizarre

On our way home from the cottage, we stopped in at a private sculpture park that I’ve been curious about for some time. Known as Screaming Heads (for obvious reasons) it is the work and home of artist and retired high school teacher Peter Camani.
Over the course of nearly three decades, Peter has constructed more than 100 sculptures that are spread across eight hectares (20 acres) of his property. The monoliths are made of concrete and some are 5.5 metres (18 feet) tall, and weigh up to 18 tons. They are very bizarre but weirdly compelling at the same time. He has also turned his home into an odd sort of castle topped by a giant head, the “mouth” of which is his studio. The house features a two-headed dragon as a chimney, meaning that when the fireplace is on the dragons breathe smoke.
There is no fee to enter, but you can make a donation if you wish.
Unsurprisingly, the property is particularly popular around Hallowe’en. It was vaguely unsettling on a bright and sunny August day. At night, it would be downright creepy.
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
161% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
How strange but, as you say, weirdly compelling. I guess you might say he is a little eccentric. In a good way. I wonder if he could trace his DNA back to Easter Island.
August 14th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Fascinating
August 14th, 2022  
Babs ace
Aw what a fabulous collage, made me smile.
August 15th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
I like it
August 15th, 2022  
Mags ace
Very cool! Reminds me of Scream.
August 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise