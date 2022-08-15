Previous
Great Blue Heron by ljmanning
Photo 592

Great Blue Heron

Communing with a heron at the mill pond this afternoon.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

LManning (Laura)

KWind ace
Great close up!
August 16th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
What detail! Fav!
August 16th, 2022  
Babs ace
Lovely detail, herons always look rather grumpy don't they.
August 16th, 2022  
amyK ace
Nice close shot
August 16th, 2022  
