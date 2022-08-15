Sign up
Photo 592
Great Blue Heron
Communing with a heron at the mill pond this afternoon.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
4
1
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
15th August 2022 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
bird
,
heron
,
great-blue-heron
KWind
ace
Great close up!
August 16th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
What detail! Fav!
August 16th, 2022
Babs
ace
Lovely detail, herons always look rather grumpy don't they.
August 16th, 2022
amyK
ace
Nice close shot
August 16th, 2022
