Previous
Next
In the vineyard by ljmanning
Photo 593

In the vineyard

A fun trip to wine country today with a good friend. Better on black if you are so inclined.
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
162% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
So many colors in a bunch! Beautiful shot.
August 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise