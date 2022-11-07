Previous
Bird power by ljmanning
Photo 676

Bird power

Some faffing fun with the flock of starlings that descended on the power lines as I was leaving work.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Photo Details

Mags ace
Great silhouettes!
November 8th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful with the sharp contrast.
November 8th, 2022  
