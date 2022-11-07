Sign up
Photo 676
Bird power
Some faffing fun with the flock of starlings that descended on the power lines as I was leaving work.
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
2
0
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Tags
birds
black-white
silhouettes
starlings
power-line
Mags
Great silhouettes!
November 8th, 2022
Shutterbug
Beautiful with the sharp contrast.
November 8th, 2022
