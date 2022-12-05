Sign up
Photo 704
Milkweed shells
Dipping back to November and the last remains of the milkweed.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
1
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
894
photos
132
followers
122
following
697
698
699
700
701
702
703
704
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
26th November 2022 12:56pm
Tags
autumn
,
dried
,
milkweed
,
pods
,
seed-heads
Mags
ace
They do have some great textures. Lovely shot.
December 6th, 2022
