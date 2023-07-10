Sign up
Photo 921
The Town Crier
This grackle was holding forth for the whole neighborhood to hear.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
4
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Views
11
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
10th July 2023 7:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
silhouette
,
black-white
,
grackle
Mags
ace
Neat shot and great timing!
July 11th, 2023
Suzie Townsend
ace
What a fun picture. I love that his mouth is open.
July 11th, 2023
Babs
ace
Lovely silhouette
July 11th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous silhouette!
July 11th, 2023
