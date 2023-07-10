Previous
The Town Crier by ljmanning
Photo 921

The Town Crier

This grackle was holding forth for the whole neighborhood to hear.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

LManning (Laura)

Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Mags
Neat shot and great timing!
July 11th, 2023  
Suzie Townsend
What a fun picture. I love that his mouth is open.
July 11th, 2023  
Babs
Lovely silhouette
July 11th, 2023  
Corinne C
Fabulous silhouette!
July 11th, 2023  
