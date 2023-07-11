Sign up
Photo 922
Cozy bee
It may look like he’s taking a nap, but this bumblebee was actually wriggling and writhing all over this flower. It must be a really good one!
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
flower
bee
insect
bumblebee
Mags
Must bee a good one! =)
July 12th, 2023
