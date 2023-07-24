Previous
Next
Lamplight by ljmanning
Photo 935

Lamplight

One more from Sunday’s pioneer village visit. These lamps were in the train station.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
256% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
They are beautiful old lamps. Very decorative!
July 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise