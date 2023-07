Last night I went to see a P!nk concert in Toronto. Couldn’t resist throwing this in for the song title challenge. https://youtu.be/mW1dbiD_zDk It was quite the spectacle! She is absolutely amazing - she sings, dances, and does aerial acrobatics, sometimes all at once. If you want an idea of what this song was like live, here is footage from another performance on the same tour. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=SzulLSxxvsQ&t=1m39s