Summer sunset by ljmanning
Summer sunset

I know it’s September and kids were back to school today, but the last couple of days have been stiflingly hot, and this was definitely a summer sunset.
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

LManning (Laura)

Julie Ryan
Beautiful silhouette and sunset colors
September 6th, 2023  
