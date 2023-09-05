Sign up
Previous
Photo 978
Summer sunset
I know it’s September and kids were back to school today, but the last couple of days have been stiflingly hot, and this was definitely a summer sunset.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1214
photos
148
followers
129
following
267% complete
971
972
973
974
975
976
977
978
973
974
235
975
236
976
977
978
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
365
DMC-G85
5th September 2023 8:17pm
sky
,
sunset
,
evening
,
silhouettes
Julie Ryan
Beautiful silhouette and sunset colors
September 6th, 2023
