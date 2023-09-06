Sign up
Previous
Photo 979
An unplanned attempt at light trails
Not at all what I was setting out to do, but seize the moment and all that. I weirdly like this, whatever it is.
Apologies for my lack of commenting. We are into a modest renovation and it’s taking a lot of time! Thanks for stopping by.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1215
photos
147
followers
129
following
268% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
5th September 2023 8:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
lights
,
light-trails
,
sort-of
