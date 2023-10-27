Previous
As far as the eye can see by ljmanning
As far as the eye can see

A last blast of sun and warm temperatures today. We took the opportunity to head out of town and get in a beautiful bike ride. The vibrant green is new growth of winter wheat.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Corinne C
Beautiful landscape
October 28th, 2023  
Mags
Love that sky! the clouds are amazing.
October 28th, 2023  
