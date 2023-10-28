Sign up
Previous
Photo 1031
City Hall
Is it inside-out or outside-in?
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1273
photos
149
followers
118
following
282% complete
View this month »
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
28th October 2023 10:55am
Tags
reflections
,
windows
,
architecture
,
building
,
modern
,
black-white
,
black-and-white
Beverley
ace
What a great title, brilliant capture and fab reflections
October 29th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Works well in monochrome
October 29th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the reflection.
October 29th, 2023
