Previous
Minimal cups by ljmanning
Photo 1032

Minimal cups

For the current minimal challenge - kitchen object. Some of my trusty and rather ancient measuring cups.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
282% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Well done!
October 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise