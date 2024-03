Alastair watches the river

The little munchkin popped up on the stool beside me when we were having our usual post-Farmers’-Market Saturday breakfast. He wanted to see the river as it was running very high and fast after a night of heavy rain. I had my phone out to take a photo of some reflections in the window, and he informed me I should “take a picture of me watching”. So I did.

He was far too sweet not to share.