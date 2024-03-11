Sign up
Previous
Photo 1166
In The Spotlight
One tomato, auditioning for the cover of Bon Appétit. For the mundane challenge.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
2
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1439
photos
153
followers
110
following
319% complete
View this month »
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
11th March 2024 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
food
,
tomato
,
mundane-tomato
Peter Dulis
ace
Yum - well captured
March 12th, 2024
GaryW
Amazing light! Love how the stem stands up.
March 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
