In The Spotlight by ljmanning
Photo 1166

In The Spotlight

One tomato, auditioning for the cover of Bon Appétit. For the mundane challenge.
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023!
319% complete

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Yum - well captured
March 12th, 2024  
GaryW
Amazing light! Love how the stem stands up.
March 12th, 2024  
