A Surprise Visitor by ljmanning
Photo 1319

A Surprise Visitor

Look who dropped in while we were having coffee in the garden this morning. A beautiful female Black Swallowtail.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
Delightful capture!
August 12th, 2024  
