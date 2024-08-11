Sign up
Photo 1319
A Surprise Visitor
Look who dropped in while we were having coffee in the garden this morning. A beautiful female Black Swallowtail.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1620
photos
152
followers
110
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
11th August 2024 8:49am
Tags
garden
butterfly
swallowtail
black-swallowtail
Mags
ace
Delightful capture!
August 12th, 2024
