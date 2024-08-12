Previous
Marsh Portrait by ljmanning
Marsh Portrait

Two juvenile Common Gallinules hanging out in a roadside marsh. Apparently I caught the right-hand one in mid-preen, judging by the state of its feathers.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

LManning (Laura)

I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Barb
Great capture!
August 13th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre
(o: I think she's trying something new on and asking her friend, "Do these feathers make me look fat?" Good shot!
August 13th, 2024  
Mags
Wonderful capture!
August 13th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney
Such a delightful find & capture/
August 13th, 2024  
