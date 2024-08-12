Sign up
Photo 1320
Marsh Portrait
Two juvenile Common Gallinules hanging out in a roadside marsh. Apparently I caught the right-hand one in mid-preen, judging by the state of its feathers.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1622
photos
152
followers
110
following
Tags
birds
,
marsh
,
water-birds
,
common-gallinule
Barb
ace
Great capture!
August 13th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
(o: I think she's trying something new on and asking her friend, "Do these feathers make me look fat?" Good shot!
August 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
August 13th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a delightful find & capture/
August 13th, 2024
