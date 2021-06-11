Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
56 / 365
Poplar leaves
This was supposed to be for the macro-translucent challenge, but it’s not really macro? Oh well, tagging anyway.
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
218
photos
78
followers
124
following
15% complete
View this month »
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Latest from all albums
53
159
54
160
55
161
162
56
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
11th June 2021 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
poplar
,
macro-translucent
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Great details with the veins!
June 12th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close