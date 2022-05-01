Sign up
133 / 365
Did you know finches grow on trees?
It’s been raining all day, and apparently that was cause for a finch party this morning. It’s a less than stellar photo but it was too good to pass up. It feels like a children’s book illustration - “How many finches can you find in the tree?” 😁
1st May 2022
1st May 22
4
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details
Album
Etcetera
Tags
birds
,
finches
,
goldfinches
,
backyard-wildlife
Corinne
ace
What a gang !
May 1st, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
I see 10 finches, what a sight!
May 1st, 2022
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Great capture!!
May 1st, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
@radiogirl
There are actually 11. 😉
May 1st, 2022
