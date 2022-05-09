Sign up
134 / 365
A flock!
This is a craptastic photo, but I had to record the moment for posterity. Four male grosbeaks on the feeder at once, and there was a fifth in the tree behind them. I’ve never seen so many at the same time!
9th May 2022
9th May 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
9th May 2022 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wow!!!! Your crew is putting my 2 ladies and 1 man to shame!
May 10th, 2022
GaryW
So neat to see so many on one perch!
May 10th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
So wonderful ..a great capture.
May 10th, 2022
Bucktree
Fantastic capture of a rare moment.
May 10th, 2022
