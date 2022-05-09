Previous
Next
A flock! by ljmanning
134 / 365

A flock!

This is a craptastic photo, but I had to record the moment for posterity. Four male grosbeaks on the feeder at once, and there was a fifth in the tree behind them. I’ve never seen so many at the same time!
9th May 2022 9th May 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
36% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow!!!! Your crew is putting my 2 ladies and 1 man to shame!
May 10th, 2022  
GaryW
So neat to see so many on one perch!
May 10th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
So wonderful ..a great capture.
May 10th, 2022  
Bucktree
Fantastic capture of a rare moment.
May 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise