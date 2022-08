Gouldian Finch

I’m on vacation for a couple of weeks and today I treated myself to a photo outing. I visited a nearby butterfly conservatory, where they have thousands of free-flying butterflies as well as birds, fish and tropical plants.

This is a Gouldian Finch, native to Australia. They are brightly coloured with a vivid green back, yellow belly, purple chest, blue nape, black throat, and very pale bill; the face may be red, yellow or black. I think this is a female as the chest is paler purple.