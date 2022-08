Food for the littles

Our House Wrens have babies! Mom and Dad are both looking quite harried, rushing back and forth with insects. Every time they arrive with food they do this wing fluttering behaviour, that I’ve only ever seen from fledged young birds that are begging. Apparently in wrens it is a pair bonding thing.

So far, the chicks’ diet seems to consist mostly of earwigs, so we are firmly Team Wren in this house!