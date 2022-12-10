Sign up
191 / 365
Teasel
I love how architectural these seed heads are.
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
900
photos
134
followers
122
following
52% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
10th December 2022 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
black-white
,
black-and-white
,
teasel
,
seed-head
