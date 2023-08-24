Sign up
234 / 365
Trouble
This is Trouble, the resident barn cat. She is quite fearless and very self-possessed. She is *not* a tame cat.
Throwing this in for the song title challenge, since she lives up to her name.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=sbI3G7t7pkc
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1200
photos
149
followers
131
following
Tags
cat
,
trouble
,
songtitle-99
Joanne Diochon
ace
Is she a mouser?
August 25th, 2023
Mags
ace
Cute capture!
August 25th, 2023
Julie Ryan
Beautiful kitty
August 25th, 2023
