Previous
263 / 365
Winter queen
A female Cardinal looking very regal.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1372
photos
151
followers
115
following
72% complete
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
cardinal
,
backyard-wildlife
,
northern-cardinal
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful winter scene. A real postcard!
January 14th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Impressive capture
January 14th, 2024
