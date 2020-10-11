Previous
Chihuly bubbles at the Dallas Arboretum by louannwarren
215 / 365

Chihuly bubbles at the Dallas Arboretum

From my archives for the word of the day, bubbles. The Dallas Arboretum was a stunning locale for the Dale Chihuly exhibit, beauty at every turn.
Lou Ann

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 11th, 2020  
