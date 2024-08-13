Sign up
348 / 365
The kaleidoscope photo
This is the base for my kaleidoscope photo in my regular album. 🥰
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
3
2
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2897
photos
102
followers
70
following
95% complete
341
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
2542
2543
2544
2545
2546
2547
2548
2549
Tags
kaleidoscope
,
wedging
,
august24words
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous photo of the happy couple
September 1st, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful photo of the two of you
September 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a gorgeous portrait - so lovely - fav
September 1st, 2024
