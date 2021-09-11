Previous
Next
The 9/11 flag by louannwarren
258 / 365

The 9/11 flag

This for my extras album for September 11. The closeups are heart breaking. This is one of three 9/11 flags made by Hearts and Hands of America. They are true labors of love.
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
70% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise