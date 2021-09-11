Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
258 / 365
The 9/11 flag
This for my extras album for September 11. The closeups are heart breaking. This is one of three 9/11 flags made by Hearts and Hands of America. They are true labors of love.
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1974
photos
114
followers
74
following
70% complete
View this month »
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
Latest from all albums
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
258
1716
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365 Plus
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flag
,
grapevine
,
memorial
,
9/11
,
law-2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close