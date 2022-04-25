Previous
Keeping the knit tree sleeve on the tree by louannwarren
Keeping the knit tree sleeve on the tree

My friend Lynda took this photo. The tree sleeve was held in place by a simple, loose straight stitch, with no knots. So after the festival all they had to do was pull the thread out! For my extras album.
Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
katy ace
I was wondering how they fasten them on the trees. Thanks for showing us
