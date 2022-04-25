Sign up
268 / 365
Keeping the knit tree sleeve on the tree
My friend Lynda took this photo. The tree sleeve was held in place by a simple, loose straight stitch, with no knots. So after the festival all they had to do was pull the thread out! For my extras album.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
365 Plus
Tags
tree
,
yarn
,
sleeve
,
bombing
katy
ace
I was wondering how they fasten them on the trees. Thanks for showing us
April 25th, 2022
