269 / 365
iPhone “videographers”
@grammyn
I’m putting this in my extras album just so you can see the whole scene. I so wanted to ask them to move but they actually are part of the whole scene. Lol.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
2212
photos
115
followers
75
following
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365 Plus
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
23rd April 2022 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Diana
ace
Oh that must have been amazing to watch! Lovely shot even with the videographers 😉
April 27th, 2022
katy
ace
Oh, thank you so much Lou Ann. How nice of you. This one definitely tells the story
April 27th, 2022
