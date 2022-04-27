Previous
Next
iPhone “videographers” by louannwarren
269 / 365

iPhone “videographers”

@grammyn I’m putting this in my extras album just so you can see the whole scene. I so wanted to ask them to move but they actually are part of the whole scene. Lol.
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
73% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh that must have been amazing to watch! Lovely shot even with the videographers 😉
April 27th, 2022  
katy ace
Oh, thank you so much Lou Ann. How nice of you. This one definitely tells the story
April 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise