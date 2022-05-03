Previous
The Color Palooza rose by louannwarren
The Color Palooza rose

This lovely chalk painting was not signed, I thought it was the prettiest painting at the festival.
3rd May 2022

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
Renee Salamon ace
Looks like a work of art
May 3rd, 2022  
