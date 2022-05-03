Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
272 / 365
The Color Palooza rose
This lovely chalk painting was not signed, I thought it was the prettiest painting at the festival.
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2221
photos
115
followers
76
following
74% complete
View this month »
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
Latest from all albums
1945
1946
270
1947
1948
271
1949
272
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365 Plus
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
23rd April 2022 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
color
,
rose
,
palooza
Renee Salamon
ace
Looks like a work of art
May 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close