Previous
282 / 365
For Valerie
Get well soon Valerie, I miss your photos and your wonderful comments on my project. You started following me on 365 when my mentor Henri did, the very first day! I hope you feel better very soon! ❤️
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Views
2
Album
365 Plus
Camera
iPhone 6 Plus
Taken
21st April 2016 6:16pm
Tags
get
,
hibiscus
,
soon
,
well
,
valerie
