283 / 365
The photo of the roundabout and its whirligigs before the serious crop
This shows the condos and roundabout that I detailed yesterday, in my “It’s all about perspective” post. I’m putting this photo in my extras album.here’s the link to that photo.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
Tags
exit
,
view
,
lake
,
before
,
roundabout
,
condos
