The Mesquite tree by louannwarren
The Mesquite tree

On West Texas road trips the only thing that disrupts the flat landscape is usually a stand of Mesquite trees. BBQ chefs use dried Mesquite wood to smoke their meats.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
February 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
What a great shot of this beautiful tree right in the curve of the road
February 3rd, 2024  
katy ace
Such a great shot with the darkness of those branches Contrasting nicely, especially against the sky
February 3rd, 2024  
