On the shores of Lake Lewisville by louannwarren
285 / 365

On the shores of Lake Lewisville

Bare trees and shadows abound in the afternoon landscape at the lake.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Lou Ann

Diana ace
Lovely contrast and textures.
February 3rd, 2024  
katy ace
He chose a wonderful spot for your photo. All that dappled is wonderful.
February 3rd, 2024  
