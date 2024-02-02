Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
285 / 365
On the shores of Lake Lewisville
Bare trees and shadows abound in the afternoon landscape at the lake.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2655
photos
104
followers
71
following
78% complete
View this month »
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
Latest from all albums
2365
2366
2367
2368
284
2369
285
286
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365 Plus
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
18th January 2022 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
bare
,
lake
,
lewisville
,
for2024
Diana
ace
Lovely contrast and textures.
February 3rd, 2024
katy
ace
He chose a wonderful spot for your photo. All that dappled is wonderful.
February 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close