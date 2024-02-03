Sign up
Previous
286 / 365
Dallas’ White Rock Lake
At the arboretum you can see downtown Dallas across White Rock Lake. It’s a pretty large lake in the city, wonderful walking trails around it.
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
2365
2366
2367
2368
284
2369
285
286
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 Plus
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
15th April 2019 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
rock
,
lake
,
for2024
Diana
ace
a lovely capture and beautifully framed scene.
February 3rd, 2024
katy
ace
I like how you composed this cityscape between the two trees
February 3rd, 2024
