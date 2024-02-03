Previous
Dallas’ White Rock Lake by louannwarren
286 / 365

Dallas’ White Rock Lake

At the arboretum you can see downtown Dallas across White Rock Lake. It’s a pretty large lake in the city, wonderful walking trails around it.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
78% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
a lovely capture and beautifully framed scene.
February 3rd, 2024  
katy ace
I like how you composed this cityscape between the two trees
February 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise