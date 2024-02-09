Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
292 / 365
This looks better in black and white
The wavy glass above the glass door is yellow, orange and green. The brick is deep red with white. On top of everything else, the store closed!
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2661
photos
104
followers
71
following
80% complete
View this month »
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Plus
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd February 2024 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
line
,
shapes
,
form
,
elements
,
for2024
katy
ace
IT looks amazing like this so glad you converted it!
February 10th, 2024
Call me Joe
ace
⭐️❤️
February 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close