Standing out in a crowd

This restaurant has a completely different architectural style from the rest of the shopping mall. The owner is from Wisconsin and a big Green Bay Packers football fan. You can’t get near this place when the Packers are playing. Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin is the Packer’s home field. Every television in the bar area is tuned to the game. I never knew how many Packers fans there are in north Texas until Lambeaus opened.