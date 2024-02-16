Previous
We Texans love our star by louannwarren
299 / 365

We Texans love our star

The Texas flag has a star on it, and stars are used widely in residential and commercial design. The shopping center designers did a great job of embracing the Texas style of design.
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
81% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise