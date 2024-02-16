Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
299 / 365
We Texans love our star
The Texas flag has a star on it, and stars are used widely in residential and commercial design. The shopping center designers did a great job of embracing the Texas style of design.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2670
photos
104
followers
71
following
81% complete
View this month »
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
Latest from all albums
294
295
296
297
2370
298
299
2371
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Plus
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd February 2024 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
texas
,
star
,
for2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close