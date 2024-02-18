Previous
Sun shining through my home’s front door by louannwarren
301 / 365

Sun shining through my home’s front door

Certain times of the year the sun is lined up exactly with my front door.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
82% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely design and beautiful in b/w !
February 18th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Wow that makes a beautiful design Lou Ann!
February 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise