302 / 365
“Found” hearts
This is a trivet that I never use. I was pleased with the hearts in the design!
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Tags
hearts
,
trivet
,
for2024
