Previous
Roofline by louannwarren
305 / 365

Roofline

I was taking photos of the clouds and liked the frost on the roof. The sky is the negative space.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
83% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
I simply love this Lou Ann . - great b/w, edit and neg. space - fav
February 23rd, 2024  
katy ace
At first, I was wondering what happened to your roof but then I realized you had the processed it. I like the way it turned out.
February 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise