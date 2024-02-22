Sign up
Roofline
I was taking photos of the clouds and liked the frost on the roof. The sky is the negative space.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
Lou Ann
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
frost
roofline
for2024
Beryl Lloyd
I simply love this Lou Ann . - great b/w, edit and neg. space - fav
February 23rd, 2024
katy
At first, I was wondering what happened to your roof but then I realized you had the processed it. I like the way it turned out.
February 23rd, 2024
