319 / 365
Japanese cherry blossom screensaver
The cherry blossoms were blooming in Japan Town the last time I was in San Francisco. They are calming, to me; Felipè likes them too.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
cherry
,
blossoms
,
30-shots2024
,
felipè
