323 / 365
Felipè in the Canna Lily
Just the softest place to sit.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
2730
photos
105
followers
71
following
88% complete
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365 Plus
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd April 2024 8:17am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
lily
,
canna
,
30-shots2024
,
felipè
Babs
ace
He has found a softer place to settle today
April 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
A lovely background to bring out his beautiful colours.
April 8th, 2024
