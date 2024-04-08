Previous
Felipè in the Canna Lily by louannwarren
323 / 365

Felipè in the Canna Lily

Just the softest place to sit.
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
88% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
He has found a softer place to settle today
April 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
A lovely background to bring out his beautiful colours.
April 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise