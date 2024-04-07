Sign up
322 / 365
Felipè and the blue bottle tree
Through all the sun and heat in Texas the blue bottles do not fade. The tree looks as good today as it did at least 10 years ago!
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
tree
blue
bottle
30-shots2024
felipè
Michelle
Lovely chicken and I love the colour of the bottles
April 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love both, what a fabulous shot of him, he sure is making the rounds.
April 7th, 2024
