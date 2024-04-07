Previous
Felipè and the blue bottle tree by louannwarren
322 / 365

Felipè and the blue bottle tree

Through all the sun and heat in Texas the blue bottles do not fade. The tree looks as good today as it did at least 10 years ago!
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
88% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Michelle
Lovely chicken and I love the colour of the bottles
April 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love both, what a fabulous shot of him, he sure is making the rounds.
April 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise