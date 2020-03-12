Sign up
Photo 1167
Dave
Here’s Dave, Karen’s suitor, on the Riverwalk. He stands maybe twenty feet behind her with a bouquet of yellow daisies just for her.
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1376
photos
117
followers
78
following
3
3
365
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
28th February 2020 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
dave
,
rainbow2020
