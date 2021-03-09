Sign up
Photo 1529
Can we just say this Longhorn’s fur is “burnt orange”?
When I took the Longhorn photos this fellow tried to come through the fence! I’m using him for my rainbow orange today. Ha!
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
1st February 2021 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
longhorn
,
law-2021
,
mar21words
,
rainbow2021
Annie D
ace
Burnt orange works for me 😁
March 9th, 2021
CC Folk
ace
I'd feel bad if he got his horns stuck in the fence. He looks burnt orange to me. :)
March 9th, 2021
