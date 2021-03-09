Previous
Can we just say this Longhorn’s fur is “burnt orange”? by louannwarren
Can we just say this Longhorn’s fur is “burnt orange”?

When I took the Longhorn photos this fellow tried to come through the fence! I’m using him for my rainbow orange today. Ha!
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
Photo Details

Annie D ace
Burnt orange works for me 😁
March 9th, 2021  
CC Folk ace
I'd feel bad if he got his horns stuck in the fence. He looks burnt orange to me. :)
March 9th, 2021  
