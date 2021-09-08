Sign up
Photo 1712
The Bartonville pond
An early morning scene at our fave breakfast cafe.
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1969
photos
114
followers
74
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
5th September 2021 8:26am
Tags
pond
,
bartonville
,
law-2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
An idyllic scene - especially as I have struggled home in the heat after a bit of shopping !!!!! A nice long cool drink is in order !!
September 8th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
@beryl
it’s so humid and hot here the only time to be outside is early morning!
September 8th, 2021
