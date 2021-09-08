Previous
The Bartonville pond by louannwarren
The Bartonville pond

An early morning scene at our fave breakfast cafe.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Beryl Lloyd
An idyllic scene - especially as I have struggled home in the heat after a bit of shopping !!!!! A nice long cool drink is in order !!
September 8th, 2021  
Lou Ann
@beryl it’s so humid and hot here the only time to be outside is early morning!
September 8th, 2021  
